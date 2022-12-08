Romania publishes draft support scheme for 3rd and 4th reactors at Cernavoda nuclear plant

Romania publishes draft support scheme for 3rd and 4th reactors at Cernavoda nuclear plant. The draft law regarding the support agreement between the Romanian state and Nuclearelectrica power company for the development of the 3rd and 4th reactors of the Cernavoda nuclear plant was published in the form of a document up for public debate, Economica.net reported. The government (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]