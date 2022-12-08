INSCOP survey: 70% of Romanians believe increase in energy price, caused by decisions of authorities

INSCOP survey: 70% of Romanians believe increase in energy price, caused by decisions of authorities. More than two-thirds of Romanians (69.7%) believe that energy prices have increased as a result of the wrong decisions made by the state authorities, according to the Energy Barometer, launched on Wednesday by INSCOP Research. At the same time, 28.2% consider that the price increases in energy (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]