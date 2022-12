Euroest Car Leases 9,500 Sqm in CTPark Chitila

Euroest Car, a Romanian company specializing in car part import and distribution, has leased 9,500 square meters in industrial park CTPark Chitila, developed by CTP in north-western Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]