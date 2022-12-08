Simtel Team Contracts EUR5M Sustainable Loan from ING Bank to Acquire Photovoltaic Panels
Dec 8, 2022
Simtel Team Contracts EUR5M Sustainable Loan from ING Bank to Acquire Photovoltaic Panels.
Simtel Team, a Romanian engineering and technology company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has contracted a EUR5 million (RON25 million) loan from ING Bank Romania for the purchase of photovoltaic panels and inverters to counter potential delays and price hikes for (...)
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]