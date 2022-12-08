Simtel Team Contracts EUR5M Sustainable Loan from ING Bank to Acquire Photovoltaic Panels

Simtel Team Contracts EUR5M Sustainable Loan from ING Bank to Acquire Photovoltaic Panels. Simtel Team, a Romanian engineering and technology company listed on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has contracted a EUR5 million (RON25 million) loan from ING Bank Romania for the purchase of photovoltaic panels and inverters to counter potential delays and price hikes for (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]