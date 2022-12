Orsova Shipyard Seals EUR1.55M Contract with Black Sea Offshore Centre for Delivery of River Ship

Orsova Shipyard Seals EUR1.55M Contract with Black Sea Offshore Centre for Delivery of River Ship. Romanian shipyard Santierul Naval Orsova has informed its shareholders it sealed a EUR1.55 million contract with Romanian company Black Sea Offshore Centre of Constanta for the delivery of a river ship. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]