Builder CON-A Completes Makeover of Sibiu Municipal Stadium, a RON211M Investment. Builder CON-A, owned by entrepreneur Mircea Bulboaca, has finalized an investment of RON211 million (around EUR43 million) envisaging the modernization of Sibiu municipal stadium. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]