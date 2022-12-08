Over 8 out of 10 households in Romania have access to the internet, official statistics say



In 2022, more than 8 out of 10 households in Romania (82.1%) have access to the internet at home, according to recent data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS). This represents an increase of 1.3 percentage points compared to the year before. 88.6% of households in urban areas (...)