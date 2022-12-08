eToro: Which countries fork out most on Christmas dinner? German roast goose is priciest festive meal in global study while Romanian sarmale is cheapest



eToro: Which countries fork out most on Christmas dinner? German roast goose is priciest festive meal in global study while Romanian sarmale is cheapest.

Poultry eating nations face highest costs, with families in Spain spending most on Christmas dinner after Germany Romanians spend the least on their traditional Christmas dinner of sarmale (pork and minced beef) with mamaliga and cozonac Families in Germany are potentially facing the world’s (...)