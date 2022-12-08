The Talking Eye: Museum of Recent Art in Bucharest to host Martha Rosler exhibition

The Talking Eye: Museum of Recent Art in Bucharest to host Martha Rosler exhibition. The Talking Eye, an exhibition covering works by conceptual North American artist Martha Rosler is scheduled to open at the Museum of Recent Art in Bucharest (MARe) on December 14. From the start of her career, much of Rosler's art reflected her interest in a variety of social issues. Her (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]