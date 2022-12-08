Wardruna, Haken, TesseracT, Port Noir, Vulture Industries to take on Sibiu's Artmania stage next year

A lot of exciting artists are coming to Sibiu for the Artmania 2023 festival, a three-day musical festivity in a line-up rooster consisting of European bands like Wardruna, Haken, TesseracT, Port Noir, and Vulture Industries. Tickets start from RON 400 on the official website or iabilet.ro for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]