European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson: I expect that we will have a clear path for Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen



European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson: I expect that we will have a clear path for Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen.

This is for the first time since 2011 we have the opportunity to have a new impulse regarding Romania and Bulgaria and I expect that we will have a clear path for both countries into Schengen, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday, upon arrival at the... The (...)