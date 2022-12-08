European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson: I expect that we will have a clear path for Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen
Dec 8, 2022
European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson: I expect that we will have a clear path for Romania and Bulgaria into Schengen.
This is for the first time since 2011 we have the opportunity to have a new impulse regarding Romania and Bulgaria and I expect that we will have a clear path for both countries into Schengen, European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said on Thursday, upon arrival at the... The (...)
