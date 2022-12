FAN Courier Expects To End 2022 With Over EUR1.1B Turnover, Up 10% YoY

FAN Courier, the leader of the courier services market in Romania, expects to end 2022 with a turnover of over RON1.1 billion, up 10% from the level recorded in 2021, amid a year full of challenges and uncertainty with direct impact on the company's