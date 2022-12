Average Net Salaries In Romania Banking Sector Up 4% To 46% In Last Four Years



The average net salaries for the most sought-after jobs in the banking sector increased by 4% to 46% between 2018 and 2022, in line with data from Undelucram.ro, an online community of employees in Romania.