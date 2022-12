Lights On: Light art festival opens in Bucharest

Lights On: Light art festival opens in Bucharest. Light art festival Lights On is set to open in Bucharest’s District 2 on Friday, December 9. The festival, at its second edition in Romania’s capital, will showcase nine works by artists from Poland, Great Britain, France, the Netherlands, and Romania. The theme of this edition is Intersection, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]