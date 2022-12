Celine Dion cancels 2023 Bucharest concert due to health problems

Celine Dion cancels 2023 Bucharest concert due to health problems. Superstar Celine Dion shared a video message on Thursday, December 8, saying that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February as she has been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff-person syndrome. Thus, she had to cancel several of next year's shows, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]