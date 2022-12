Tiriac Leasing’s Integration Into Banca Transilvania Financial Group To Be Completed On Dec 15

The integration of the company Tiriac Leasing into Banca Transilvania (BT) Financial Group will be completed on Thursday (Dec 15) and BT Leasing -Tiriac Leasing will become a single company under the name of BT Leasing. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]