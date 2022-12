PM Ciuca: Romania to submit next week initial OECD accession memorandum

PM Ciuca: Romania to submit next week initial OECD accession memorandum. The initial memorandum for Romania’s accession to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) will be submitted to the Paris-based organization next week, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said at the beginning of the government meeting. “We are continuing steps to join the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]