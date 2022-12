Investments In Nestor Platform Near EUR2.2M

Investments In Nestor Platform Near EUR2.2M. Romanian start-up Nestor, which developed a “people intelligence” platform, has reached total investments of almost EUR2.2 million after announcing recently that it attracted an investment of EUR2 million from Eleven Ventures (lead investor), Underline Ventures and several business angels from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]