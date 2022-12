Prospectiuni Bucuresti To Provide Seismic Prospecting Services Under RON16.5M Contract

Prospectiuni Bucuresti To Provide Seismic Prospecting Services Under RON16.5M Contract. Geological prospecting company Prospectiuni Bucuresti (PRSN.RO) has announced in a stock market report on Dec 8 the conclusion of a contract for the provision of 2D and 3D seismic prospecting services. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]