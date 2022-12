ASA CONS Targets EUR31M Turnover In 2022

ASA CONS Targets EUR31M Turnover In 2022. Turda-based precast concrete product maker ASA CONS, the builder of the MDF plant of Oarja (near Pitesti) - a EUR150 million project of Turkey’s Yildiz Entegre-, estimates a total turnover of almost EUR31 million for 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]