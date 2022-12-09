Romanian Govt. ready to take in 100,000 foreign workers in 2023 amid workforce shortage

Romanian Govt. ready to take in 100,000 foreign workers in 2023 amid workforce shortage. Romania’s Government is ready to accept 100,000 non-EU workers into the national labor market in 2023, the same number as this year. By mid-September 2022, the General Inspectorate for Immigration had issued 64,894 employment/posting permits. At that time, the immigration authority also had (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]