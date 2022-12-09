Housing transactions increase by 30% in Bucharest and 1% nationally in November
Housing transactions in Bucharest and Ilfov increased by 30% in November 2022 compared with the same period last year. By comparison, countrywide, the increase was only 1%. Some 6,435 homes were traded in the Romanian capital and its surroundings during the month, up 30% compared to last year, (...)
