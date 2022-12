Romania among EU countries with highest economic growth in Q3

Romania among EU countries with highest economic growth in Q3. Ireland, Cyprus, Malta, and Romania recorded the highest GDP increases in the third quarter of 2022 (versus the previous quarter) among EU countries, according to Eurostat data. The EU’s GDP increased by 0.4% in the same period, with a lower growth rate for the Eurozone - 0.3%. The United (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]