EC approves Romania’s EUR 14.9 bln plan for agriculture and rural development

EC approves Romania’s EUR 14.9 bln plan for agriculture and rural development. The European Commission (EC) approved, on December 7, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plans of Romania and Bulgaria. The two Plans represent a total EU budget of EUR 20.5 bln, with EUR 5.6 bln for Bulgaria and EUR 14.9 bln for Romania. Out of the total EU budget for these two (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]