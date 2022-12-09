 
Romaniapress.com

December 9, 2022

EC approves Romania’s EUR 14.9 bln plan for agriculture and rural development
Dec 9, 2022

EC approves Romania’s EUR 14.9 bln plan for agriculture and rural development.

The European Commission (EC) approved, on December 7, the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plans of Romania and Bulgaria. The two Plans represent a total EU budget of EUR 20.5 bln, with EUR 5.6 bln for Bulgaria and EUR 14.9 bln for Romania. Out of the total EU budget for these two (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Statistical Data: 20,223 Housing Units Put Into Use In Romania YoY In Q3/2022 A total 20,223 housing units were put into use in Romania in the third quarter of 2022, 1,957 more than in the same period of 2021, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Friday (Dec 9).

Romanian Business Consult Acquires Fullscreen Digital Romanian Business Consult (RBC), the largest integrator of IT solutions for the retail industry, has acquired Romanian software engineering company Fullscreen Digital, and the transaction was sealed in October 2022.

Reactions after Austria's opposition to Romania's accession to the Schengen area President Iohannis: Austria’s opposition, is deeply unfair for our country and the Romanian citizens The lack of consensus today regarding Romania’s accession to Schengen, against the background of Austria’s opposition, is deeply unfair for our country and the Romanian citizens, president Klaus (...)

Electrica Group Joins Shareholding Structure Of Central Counterparty Electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (EL.RO) announced in a stock market report on Friday (Dec 9) that it entered the shareholding structure of the Central Counterparty (CCP.RO).

Kiwi.com: More than half of Romanians want to visit Christmas markets this year 8% of Romanians are planning on visiting Christmas markets this festive season Most Romanians booked city-breaks for their winter holidays The most popular winter destinations are cities in Italy, UK, Spain, France and Germany Kiwi.com, a travel-tech company, shares travelling data regarding (...)

Truda, the first Romanian company that analyses the performance of online store products using machine learning, aims for a turnover of 500,000 euros in its first year TRUDA, the first Romanian machine learning startup capable of analysing online performance in real time to promote the best-selling products in the e-commerce industry, is launching on the market following an investment of 82,000 euros. In the first year of activity, the company plans new (...)

AREI elects Dennis Selinas, Globalworth's future CEO, as the new President Dennis Selinas, the future CEO of Globalworth, has become the elected President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Real Estate Investors in Romania (AREI), for the next 2-year term. He has taken over the leadership of AREI from Antoanela Comșa, President of GranVia Romania Group, (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |