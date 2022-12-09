La Placinte Plans No Further Shutdowns, Eyes Existing Business Stabilization

La Placinte Plans No Further Shutdowns, Eyes Existing Business Stabilization. La Placinte restaurant chain now has four own restaurants in Bucharest and a franchise in Iasi after the company has in recent years reshuffled its Romanian network, which had reached 12 units at its best moment. The company’s officials say they plan no further shutdowns, eyeing a period of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]