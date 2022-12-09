Romanian Business Consult Acquires Fullscreen DigitalRomanian Business Consult (RBC), the largest integrator of IT solutions for the retail industry, has acquired Romanian software engineering company Fullscreen Digital, and the transaction was sealed in October 2022.
AREI elects Dennis Selinas, Globalworth's future CEO, as the new PresidentDennis Selinas, the future CEO of Globalworth, has become the elected President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Real Estate Investors in Romania (AREI), for the next 2-year term. He has taken over the leadership of AREI from Antoanela Comșa, President of GranVia Romania Group, (...)