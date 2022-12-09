Hungarian operator Aeroexpress Regional to introduce Budapest-Cluj flights this month

Hungarian operator Aeroexpress Regional to introduce Budapest-Cluj flights this month. Hungarian operator Aeroexpress Regional is to introduce beginning this month flights linking Budapest to Cluj-Napoca, in western Romania. The flights are available starting December 16, earlier than initially scheduled, because of the high interest in the service, the company said in an (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]