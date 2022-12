Romgaz Shareholders OK Increase in Credit Facility Limit by RON70M, One-Year Extension of Contract with BCR

Romgaz during the general meeting of Thursday approved an increase in the credit facility limit by RON70 million, namely from RON350 million to RON420 million, and the one-year extension of the contract sealed with BCR. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]