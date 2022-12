Craiova’s Christmas market ranked among the top three best in Europe

Craiova’s Christmas market ranked among the top three best in Europe. European Best Destinations, one of the most visited travel websites dedicated to Europe for the past 13 years, ranks Romania’s Craiova Christmas market as one of the top three best in their annual selection. “We have installed the most beautiful light decorations in the entire city center and we (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]