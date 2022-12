Developer Iulius invests EUR 12 mln in second Family Market in Iași

Developer Iulius invests EUR 12 mln in second Family Market in Iași. Iulius Company, a developer and operator of mixed-use urban regeneration projects in Romania, opened its second Family Market in Iași on December 8. The new project is located in the city's Bucium neighborhood following an investment of EUR 12 million. Over 180 new jobs from 26 accommodated (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]