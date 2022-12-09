Romanian national junior football teams learn their opponents for the upcoming EURO qualification campaign

Romanian national junior football teams learn their opponents for the upcoming EURO qualification campaign. Both Romanian Under-17 and Under-19 national football teams have learned about their upcoming opponents following the draw at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on December 8. Helmed by former Viitorul Constanta manager Nicolae Roșca, the U-17 boys (born in/after 2007) will face (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]