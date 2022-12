Nuclearelectrica Disconnects Cernavoda Unit 1 On Dec 11

Nuclearelectrica Disconnects Cernavoda Unit 1 On Dec 11. Romanian nuclear power plant operator Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) on Friday (Dec 9) announced that nuclear reactor 1 at the power plant in Cernavoda would be shut down in a controlled manner on the morning of December 11, 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]