Antitrust Watchdog Clears Company Setup By Complexul Energetic Oltenia And Tinmar Energy

Antitrust Watchdog Clears Company Setup By Complexul Energetic Oltenia And Tinmar Energy. Romania’s Competition Council has approved an operation whereby Complexul Energetic Oltenia (CEO) and Tinmar Energy jointly establish a company in order to set up a Combined Cycle Gas Turbine - CCGT. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]