Kiwi.com: More than half of Romanians want to visit Christmas markets this year



Kiwi.com: More than half of Romanians want to visit Christmas markets this year.

8% of Romanians are planning on visiting Christmas markets this festive season Most Romanians booked city-breaks for their winter holidays The most popular winter destinations are cities in Italy, UK, Spain, France and Germany Kiwi.com, a travel-tech company, shares travelling data regarding (...)