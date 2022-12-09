Douglas: Together with Hope and Homes for Children, we bring the magic of the holidays closer



Douglas: Together with Hope and Homes for Children, we bring the magic of the holidays closer.

This year, DOUGLAS Romania supports the Child Separation Prevention Program developed by Hope and Homes for Children; The company’s involvement is doubled by an awareness campaign, which will also be running on TV; Lavinia Ivas, Country Manager DOUGLAS Romania: “Together with our friends from (...)