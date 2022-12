JLL advised Euroest Car in a 9,500 sqm lease transaction with CTP

JLL advised Euroest Car in a 9,500 sqm lease transaction with CTP. JLL Romania advised Euroest Car, a company specialized in the import and distribution of original car parts, in leasing 9,500 sqm in CTPark Bucharest Chitila, a class A industrial park owned by CTP Romania in the north-west of Bucharest. Euroest Car is a Romanian company founded in 2006, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]