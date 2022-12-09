Cushman & Wakefield Echinox:The majority of real estate investors and developers active in Romania are looking to expand their portfolios in the next few years



Real estate investors and developers active in Romania argue that inflation, the increasing financing costs, the geopolitical situation and also the increasing construction costs are the main macroeconomic factors which may impact the Romanian real estate market, as these factors are expected (...)