Statistical Data: 20,223 Housing Units Put Into Use In Romania YoY In Q3/2022. A total 20,223 housing units were put into use in Romania in the third quarter of 2022, 1,957 more than in the same period of 2021, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Friday (Dec 9). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]