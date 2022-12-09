|
|
|
Electrica Group Joins Shareholding Structure Of Central Counterparty
Dec 9, 2022
Electrica Group Joins Shareholding Structure Of Central Counterparty.
Electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (EL.RO) announced in a stock market report on Friday (Dec 9) that it entered the shareholding structure of the Central Counterparty (CCP.RO).
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Statistical Data: 20,223 Housing Units Put Into Use In Romania YoY In Q3/2022
A total 20,223 housing units were put into use in Romania in the third quarter of 2022, 1,957 more than in the same period of 2021, data from the country’s statistics board INS showed on Friday (Dec 9).
Romanian Business Consult Acquires Fullscreen Digital
Romanian Business Consult (RBC), the largest integrator of IT solutions for the retail industry, has acquired Romanian software engineering company Fullscreen Digital, and the transaction was sealed in October 2022.
Reactions after Austria's opposition to Romania's accession to the Schengen area
President Iohannis: Austria’s opposition, is deeply unfair for our country and the Romanian citizens The lack of consensus today regarding Romania’s accession to Schengen, against the background of Austria’s opposition, is deeply unfair for our country and the Romanian citizens, president Klaus (...)
Kiwi.com: More than half of Romanians want to visit Christmas markets this year
8% of Romanians are planning on visiting Christmas markets this festive season Most Romanians booked city-breaks for their winter holidays The most popular winter destinations are cities in Italy, UK, Spain, France and Germany Kiwi.com, a travel-tech company, shares travelling data regarding (...)
Truda, the first Romanian company that analyses the performance of online store products using machine learning, aims for a turnover of 500,000 euros in its first year
TRUDA, the first Romanian machine learning startup capable of analysing online performance in real time to promote the best-selling products in the e-commerce industry, is launching on the market following an investment of 82,000 euros. In the first year of activity, the company plans new (...)
AREI elects Dennis Selinas, Globalworth's future CEO, as the new President
Dennis Selinas, the future CEO of Globalworth, has become the elected President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Real Estate Investors in Romania (AREI), for the next 2-year term. He has taken over the leadership of AREI from Antoanela Comșa, President of GranVia Romania Group, (...)
Bittnet Buys 70% Stake In Dataware Consulting
Bittnet (BNET.RO), a group of IT companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announces the third M&A transaction of 2022 by signing a contract to acquire 70% of the shares of Dataware Consulting SRL (Dataware), IT&C integrator of products and services, (...)
|