Bittnet Buys 70% Stake In Dataware Consulting

Bittnet Buys 70% Stake In Dataware Consulting. Bittnet (BNET.RO), a group of IT companies listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has announces the third M&A transaction of 2022 by signing a contract to acquire 70% of the shares of Dataware Consulting SRL (Dataware), IT&C integrator of products and services, according to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]