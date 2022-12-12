Romania will receive EUR 2 bln from the EU Just Transition Fund to phase out coal by 2032



Romania will receive EUR 2.14 billion from the Just Transition Fund (JTF) to support a just climate transition to a greener economy, the European Commission (EC) announced. The fund will target the most affected regions, thus helping Romania to follow up on its commitment to phase out coal by (...)