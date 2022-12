iBanFirst USD forecast for 2023: Dollar index to rise to 115 points

iBanFirst USD forecast for 2023: Dollar index to rise to 115 points. The dollar is currently in a depreciation phase since its mid-September peak (114/Dollar Index), but iBanFirst analysts anticipate that the most likely medium-term scenario will be an appreciation of the US dollar around 115 (dollar index). The expected evolution of the dollar will be fuelled (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]