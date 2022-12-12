Former President Traian Basescu no longer contests in court decision of being declared collaborator of former communist political police Securitate



The High Court of Cassation and Justice (Supreme Court) took note of a request made by Traian Basescu, through which the former president announces to the judges that he renounces to contest, through an extraordinary appeal, the court’s decision by which he was declared a collaborator of the (...)