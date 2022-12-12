Logicor Bucharest I Logistics Park Mogoşoaia, fully developed and supporting customer growth

Logicor Bucharest I Logistics Park Mogoşoaia, fully developed and supporting customer growth. Logicor, a leading owner and manager of logistics real estate in Europe, has completed the development of an additional c.23,000 sqm in the state-of-the-art Logicor Bucharest I Logistics Park in Mogoşoaia, 12km northwest of Bucharest city centre with good access to the Bucharest Ring Road and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]