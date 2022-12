Grup Serban Holding Relaunches Four Granero-Branded Bakery Product Ranges

Grup Serban Holding Relaunches Four Granero-Branded Bakery Product Ranges. Grup Serban Holding, a Romanian entrepreneurial company active in several fields of agriculture, has relaunched four Granero-branded product ranges by changing recipes and rebranding. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]