THR Marea Neagra Puts Six Seaside Hotels for Sale, Six for Rent

THR Marea Neagra Puts Six Seaside Hotels for Sale, Six for Rent. THR Marea Neagra, controlled by Transilvania Investments, is putting up six hotels for sale and another six for rent, meaning that after tenders are completed the company will have no hotels left under management. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]