Agroserv Mariuta Set to Focus on Launching New Products, Seeking Partners for Exports

Adrian Cocan, general manager of Agroserv Mariuta, which has the Laptaria cu Caimac brand in its portfolio, says the focus is currently on launching new products and finding partners abroad to export on markets that can support sales