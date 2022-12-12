The future of reproductive medicine, now available at Gynera Floreasca ParkPatients who are fighting infertility and couples trying to conceive can now find multiple medical solutions right here, in Romania, at the newest most modern center of reproductive medicine, recently launched in Bucharest Floreasca Park. The clinic’s unique concept offers an integrated approach (...)
Annual inflation in Romania reaches 16.8% in NovemberRomania’s National Institute of Statistics recently announced that the annual inflation rate in November 2022 stood at 16.8%, the highest level since 2002. The most significant price hikes registered were for sugar (162%), electricity (147%), butter (143.4%), and cooking oil (140.6%). Also more (...)
Globalworth launches conference center in BucharestGlobalworth, a leading office investor in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), announced on December 12 that it launched a new conference center in Bucharest. Nord Events Center is located in the Globalworth Campus and has an area of 1,850 square meters. It can accommodate approximately 1,200 (...)
Timisoara commemorates heroes of the 1989 RevolutionFilm screenings, a candlelight vigil, laying of wreaths, rock concerts, and the sound of public alarm sirens will be used to commemorate heroes of the 1989 Revolution in the city that started it, Timişoara. Timişoara City Hall and the associations of revolutionaries in the city have prepared a (...)