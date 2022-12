Hamilton Central Europe expands Timis factory in western Romania

Hamilton Central Europe expands Timis factory in western Romania. Swiss company Hamilton Central Europe said it would invest EUR 18 million into expanding the factory in Giarmata, Timis county, western Romania. Once completed, namely at the end of 2023, the new building will have three levels dedicated to production activities and four levels for offices. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]