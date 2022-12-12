Ryanair adds new routes from Iasi and Cluj-Napoca to its summer 2023 schedule

Ryanair adds new routes from Iasi and Cluj-Napoca to its summer 2023 schedule. Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair added eight new routes to/from the airports of Iasi and Cluj-Napoca to its Romanian Summer ‘23 schedule, to popular city break destinations such as Brussels, Dublin, Paris, and Milan. For the first time, the airline will extend its services to Iasi Airport in the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]